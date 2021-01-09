Global and United States PA (Polyamide) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

PA (Polyamide) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PA (Polyamide) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the PA (Polyamide) market is segmented into

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 46

Other

Segment by Application, the PA (Polyamide) market is segmented into

Mechanical

Car

Electrical Appliances

Chemical

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PA (Polyamide) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PA (Polyamide) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PA (Polyamide) Market Share Analysis

PA (Polyamide) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PA (Polyamide) business, the date to enter into the PA (Polyamide) market, PA (Polyamide) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Advanced Laser Materials LLC

Akron Polymer Systems Inc.

Angstron Materials Inc.

Arkema Inc

Arrowhead Plastic Engineering Inc

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America

BASF Corporation

Bond-Laminates GmbH

Btech

Burgmann Packings Braided Composites

Celanese Corporation

DSM

DowDuPont

EsPro Compounds

Essentium Materials LLC

Evonik Corporation

EY Technologies

Fibrtec

FRP Resource Inc

Goodfellow Corp

Grip Metal

Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS Corporation

Lenderink Technologies

Lingol

Nanocyl SA

NanoSperse LLC

National Chemicals

Nexeo Solutions

