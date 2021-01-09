Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) software Sales Market Report 2017

Notes:

Sales, means the sales volume of Pharmacovigilance (PV) software

Revenue, means the sales value of Pharmacovigilance (PV) software

This report studies sales (consumption) of Pharmacovigilance (PV) software in Global market, especially in United States, China, Europe and Japan, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, with sales, price, revenue and market share for each player in these regions, covering

ArisGlobal

Ennov Solutions Inc

EXTEDO GmbH

Online Business Applications, Inc

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

Sparta Systems, Inc

United BioSource Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share and growth rate of Pharmacovigilance (PV) software in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product Types, with sales, revenue, price and gross margin, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Fully Integrated Software

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Pharmacovigilance (PV) software in each application, can be divided into

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms

Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers

