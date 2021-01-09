Global Cybersecurity Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Cybersecurity market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cybersecurity market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Major security types in cybersecurity are network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others (database security and web security). The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across verticals.

The cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solutions and services), security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of organizations to comply with different regulatory compliances across the globe.

In 2017, the global Cybersecurity market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

HPE

McAfee

Trend Micro

Symantec

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Fireeye

Sophos

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network security

Endpoint security

Application security

Cloud security

Wireless security

Others (database security and web security)

Market segment by Application, split into

Managed services

Professional services

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cybersecurity in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cybersecurity are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cybersecurity Manufacturers

Cybersecurity Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cybersecurity Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

