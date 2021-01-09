Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Call centers are the business consulting services where expert agents answer calls from the customers etc. The customers could call an organization before, during or after they purchase a product and this could be for their diverse needs.
In 2017, the global Call Center Outsourcings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Aditya Birla Minacs
Atento
Concentrix
Conduent
Convergys Corporation
Datacom Group
DialAmerica
Firstsource
Focus Services
Genpact
InfoCision Management Corporation
Inktel Direct
iQor
NCO Group
One World Direct
Qualfon
Sitel
Sykes Enterprises
SupportSave
Tech Mahindra
Teleperformance
Televerde
TeleTech
TELUS International
Transcom WorldWide
Ubiquity Global Services
United Nearshore Operations
WNS Global Services
Webhelp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inbound Call Services
Outbound Call Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Call Center Outsourcings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Call Center Outsourcings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center Outsourcings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.