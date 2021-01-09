Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Food delivery logistics market deals with the business of delivering food products at a desired location. Advancements in technology has led to the rapid growth of third-party ordering & delivering services. Global presence of food delivery services enables the supply of food products, which are scarce or unavailable within the specified time.
In 2017, the global Food Delivery Logistic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Food Delivery Logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Delivery Logistic development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allen Lund Company, LLC (U.S.)
Alliance Shippers, Inc. (U.S.)
C.H Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)
Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany)
Schneider National, Inc.(U.S.)
Bender Group (U.S.)
CaseStack, Inc. (U.S.)
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (U.S.)
H&M Bay, Inc. (U.S.)
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. (Germany)
Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Seaways
Airways
Freight/Railways
Roadways
Market segment by Application, split into
Sea Food & Meat Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Dairy Products
Oils & Beverages
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Delivery Logistic are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.