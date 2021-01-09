Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Food delivery logistics market deals with the business of delivering food products at a desired location. Advancements in technology has led to the rapid growth of third-party ordering & delivering services. Global presence of food delivery services enables the supply of food products, which are scarce or unavailable within the specified time.

In 2017, the global Food Delivery Logistic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Delivery Logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Delivery Logistic development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allen Lund Company, LLC (U.S.)

Alliance Shippers, Inc. (U.S.)

C.H Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany)

Schneider National, Inc.(U.S.)

Bender Group (U.S.)

CaseStack, Inc. (U.S.)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (U.S.)

H&M Bay, Inc. (U.S.)

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Henningsen Cold Storage Co. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Seaways

Airways

Freight/Railways

Roadways

Market segment by Application, split into

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Delivery Logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Delivery Logistic development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Delivery Logistic are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

