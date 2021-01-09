A Chain Hotel is a hotel that is part of a series or of a group of hotels operated by the same company or owner.
In 2018, the global Chain Hotel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Chain Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chain Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
FOR MORE DETAILS: https://industrytoday.co.uk/utilities-industry-today/chain-hotel-market-players-analysis-2020—-marriott-international–hilton-worldwide–intercontinental-hotels-group–jin-jiang-international–wyndham-hotels—resorts–accorhotels–choice-hotels
The key players covered in this study
Marriott International
Hilton Worldwide
InterContinental Hotels Group
Jin Jiang International
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
AccorHotels
Choice Hotels
Home Inns Group
China Lodging Group
Best Western Hotels
OYO
Radisson Hotel Group
GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group
Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Magnuson Hotels
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Economy
Upscale
Luxury
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826413-global-chain-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Application, split into
Urban
Airport
Resorts
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Chain Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Chain Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chain Hotel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.