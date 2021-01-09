Global Vehicle Pillar Market Information Report, By Pillar Type (A Pillar, B Pillar, C Pillar and D Pillar), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) By End Market (OEM and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global Vehicle Pillar Market is predicted to touch USD 7,364.9 million at a 5.46% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Pillars, simply put, are vertical supports on a car. These are located surrounding all the glass on a car. Pillars play a crucial role to hold the glass in place and thereby add structural integrity to a car.

Vehicle pillars are broadly classified into A pillar, B pillar, C pillar, and D pillar. The A pillar helps in holding the windshield in place. The B pillar helps in providing good structural support for the car roof. The C pillar helps in holding the rear window of a car in place, and the D pillar helps in holding sides of a car’s rear window in place.

The specialty of a vehicle pillar is it helps to increase a car’s crashworthiness and also offer structural stability. A, B, and C pillars are widely used in cars, but the D pillars are used in station wagons and at times in SUVs.

Various factors are propelling the Vehicle Pillar Market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include increasing concerns about emissions, the growing concern for passenger safety, increase in income of consumers, booming automotive industry, and increased car production in developing countries.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://topsitenet.com/article/502694-vehicle-pillar-market-global-development-demand-growth-analysis-key-finding/

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the Vehicle Pillar Market based on end market, vehicle type, and pillar type.

Based on pillar type, the Vehicle Pillar Market is segmented into A, B, C, and D pillar. Of these, the A pillar segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Vehicle-Pillar-Market–Global-Development-Demand-Growth-Analysis-Key-Findings-and-Forecast-2023-09-21

Based on vehicle type, the Vehicle Pillar Market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Of these, the passenger vehicle segment will command the market over the forecast period.

Based on end market, the Vehicle Pillar Market is segmented into aftermarket and OEMS. Of these, the OEMs segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Vehicle Pillar Market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to growing Market of cars due to a rapid increase in population, high disposable income of the people in the region, and availability of cars at affordable prices. Moreover, the growing demand for passenger vehicles, coupled with, increased manufacturing of car parts owing to the accessibility of cheap raw materials are also propelling market growth.

The Vehicle Pillar Market in North America is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for electric cars here and the rapidly developing automotive industry.

The Vehicle Pillar Market in Europe is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increased manufacturing as well as the export of cars in Europe’s expanding automotive industry.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Vehicle Pillar Market report include Elsa Llc (the US), Sewon America (the US), Gestamp (Spain), Benteler Automotive (US), Shiloh Industries (US), Tower International (US), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Martinrea International (Canada), Toyotomi Kiko Co (Japan), Tianjin Toyotetsu Automobile (Japan), G-Tekt Corporation (Japan), Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh (Germany), and Unipres Corporation (Japan), among others. The key players are aiming for business expansion, thus are investing in optimizing the manufacturing technique to cater to the skyrocketing demand for automobiles across the world. Various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships are helping these players to retain prominence in the market.

July 2019: Leading automobile company, Hyundai has recently released a teaser image of its upcoming vehicle. The image highlights the C-pillar and also indicates that this car will come with blacked-out pillars for providing that floating roof effect. This new entrant will make its debut this September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

https://thedailychronicle.in/