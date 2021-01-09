Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market 2020 | Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

An electronic control unit, also known as ECU, is an embedded system used in automotive electronics to control electrical systems. The growth in demand for automotive electronic control units is majorly driven by the expansion of the automotive industry. It has been assessed that the growth of the industry is likely to catalyze expansion of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market on the global front over the next couple of years. According to the findings of this report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketis expected to mark 6.1% CAGR over the evaluation period 2017 to 2023.

The demand for fuel-efficient technologies is expected to influence the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketpositively in the nearby future. Also, the efforts towards the adoption of technologies that minimizes carbon emissions are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the years to come. Some of the driving factors of the market are rising disposable income, increasing demand for passenger vehicles, growing demand for gasoline engine vehicles, etc. However, high cost of the system can impede the growth rate of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketin the nearby future.

Market Segmentation:

The segmental analysis of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into brake control module, engine control unit, engine management system, climate control system, powertrain system, and others. Among these, the powertrain system segment is expected to hold the maximum market share in the years to come. In addition, the report findings reveal that the engine management system segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the evaluation period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Markethas been divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment, during the forecast period, is assessed to dominate the global market place.

Regional Analysis:

The geographic evaluation of the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketoffered in this report identifies four key regional segments, that are – Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). A country-level analysis of these regional segments is also covered in this report. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth curve of the global market in the foreseeable future. The exponential expansion of the industry in fast-developing nations of the region is expected to lead market growth during the assessment period. North America is at the second spot currently and is likely to maintain its standing in the coming years. The adoption of fuel-efficient technologies is poised to drive growth of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketin the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Delphi Automotive (UK), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Lear Corporation (US), Continental AG (Germany), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Pektron Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Takata Corporation (Japan) are some of the major participants of the global automatic electronic control unit market.

A retailed share analysis of key players is included in the report. It studied the key developments and growth strategies of these players. In the near future, the competitiveness in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Marketis expected to intensify owing to rising focus on the expansion of global footprint. These players are likely to invest in leading technologies for gaining an edge over other competitors. The report presents a study of the market divergences such as key developments, current financial status, ongoing trends, past data, etc. It also anticipates that the market is set to remain competitive and witness growth strategies such as technological innovations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, portfolio development, agreements, collaborations, strategic alliances, etc.

