Global and Japan Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Scope and Market Size
Automotive Usage-based Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)
Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)
Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)
Market segment by Application, split into
Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)
Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Automotive Usage-based Insurance market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Progressive
Allstate
Octo Telematics
MetroMile
Allianz
AXA
Liberty Mutual
Verizon
Movitrack Viasat
Nationwide
Esurance
Safeco
Travellers
Liberty Mutual Insurance
AIOI
QBE
Modus Group
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems
Inseego
Truemotion
Cambridge Mobile Telematics