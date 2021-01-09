Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

VersaCold

Marken

Air Canada Cargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

