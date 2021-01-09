Global Anti-counterfeit Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Anti-counterfeit is the technology in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement.

Anti-counterfeit market is highly cost intensive and requires heavy initial investment. Industry participants are taking strong measures and investing heavily in R&D initiatives to develop superior and efficient anti-counterfeit technologies.

In 2018, the global Anti-counterfeit market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-counterfeit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-counterfeit development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autentix, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Sicpa Holding SA

Alpvision S.A.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Savi Technology, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Coding & Printing

RFID

Holograms

Security Labels

Packaging Designs

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial & Automotive

Consumer Products

Clothing & Accessories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-counterfeit are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

