Global Portable Gas Detection Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Portable Gas Detection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Portable Gas Detection Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gas Alarm Systems

International Gas Detectors Ltd

ENMET，LLC

Maxima Automation Solutions Private Limited

NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Subtronics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

NAFFCO

Control Equipment Pty Ltd

MSA Safety Incorporated

Paartha Electronics

ACL Stanlay

3M Gas＆Flame Detection

GDSA

BW Technologies by Honeywell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Semiconductor Type

Electrochemical

Catalytic Combustion

Photoionization (PID)

Infrared Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hazardous Gas Detection

Organic Voc Gas Detection

Combustible Gas Detection

Single Gas Detection

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Gas Detection Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Gas Detection Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Gas Detection Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Gas Detection Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Gas Detection Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level,

with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Gas Detection Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Gas Detection Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

