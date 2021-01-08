Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Systems Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Body Armor and Personal Protection Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Body Armor and Personal Protection Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Body Armor and Personal Protection Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Body Armor and Personal Protection Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CQC

Gentex Corporation

Armorsource

Thales

BAE Systems

KDH Defense Systems

Morgan Advanced Material

CoorsTek

Australian Defence Apparel

MKU

Pacific Safety Products

3M

Point Blank Enterprises

DuPont

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Body Armor

Tactical Vest

Combat Helmet

Pelvic Protection System

Life Jacket System

Combat Eye Protection

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Police

Army

Others

