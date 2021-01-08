Impact Of COVID-19 on Wireless Power Receiver Market Current Trends,SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wireless Power Receiver Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Overview

In this technologically advancing era, the demands for better technologies are growing at a high pace. Wireless power receiver technology is used for receiving the power without wires. Smartphones and smart wearables are now coming with this technology as it is an easy to use method and provides nearly identical results, making it suitable for usage. The growing digitalization and increasing usage of electronics that need continuous recharging are among the major reasons for the continuous growth in this market.

With the rising demands and introduction of technologies like charging the wearable smart devices from body heat have been empowering the market at a greater pace. The rise in disposable incomes and the rise in customer awareness have provided lucrative growth opportunities to this market and is getting stronger with time. The companies are readily investing in research & development programs to unfold the new aspects, imposing an extra load on the market and will help the market gain accelerated speeds.

Apart from the uses and features, the global Wireless Power Receiver Market is facing challenges from high costs involved and slow charging speeds compared to wired charging, which has restrained the global market growth. This report offers a complete outlook on the opposition, opportunities, drivers & restraints, and other factors affecting the neighborhood and global wireless power receiver marketplace. The worldwide market is anticipated to sign in approximately 24 % annual growth in this era.

Key Players for Wireless Power Receiver Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), WiTricity Corporation (U.S.), PowerbyProxi (New Zealand), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), Convenient Power HK Limited (China) among others.

Segmentation

The global wireless power receiver market is segmented into classes as follows:

The global wireless power receiver market is characterized as inductive coupling, resonant coupling, capacitive coupling, and others based on technology.

The global wireless power receiver market is divided among consumer electronics, defense, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and others based on applications.

Regional Classification

The wireless power receiver market has gained global adoption due to the rapid digitalization, increasing demands of advanced technologies, and high disposable incomes. The global wireless power receiver market is divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is currently leading the market and will file the fastest growth rate during the survey due to demands for better technologies, incoming major global key players, rapid digitalization, rise in disposable incomes, vast population, and other factors. The North American and European regions follow the market leader in the respective order.

