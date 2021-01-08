http://www.briefingwire.com/pr/global-electric-vehicles-battery-market-size-share-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2023

Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has launched a new release on the global Electric Vehicles Battery Market. The report presents a thorough overview of the global Electric Vehicles Battery Market on the back of a detailed analysis of the market's historical growth trajectory and leading segments. The market's historical growth trajectory is assessed in detail in the report in order to understand the major factors underlying the market's growth in the study period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Information Report, By Battery Type (Lithium Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Hydride Battery and others), By Vehicle Technology (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Others), by End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Relentless strides to decarbonize transport and reduce emissions have brought electric vehicles to the mainstream. This, in turn, has pushed the demand for electric vehicle battery. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a report on the global Electric Vehicles Battery Market, after a thorough analysis of the key trends and patterns that can analysis the growth of the market over the review period of 2017-2023. MRFR’s analysis has projected a CAGR of 8.81% over the forecast period.

Electric vehicles have come to the forefront as the automotive industry’s solution to the problem of carbon emission and the problem of depleting fossil fuels. Electric vehicles comply with the global aims to reduce carbon emission and meet sustainability due to which they have gained massive popularity. Moreover, due to development in batteries, their prices have declined considerably. High-performance and storage efficiency has increased adoption among consumers. Rigorous R&D activities are further likely to enhance the growth of the market. Other factors motivating the growth of the market include the development of charging infrastructure across the globe.

Segmentation

The Electric Vehicles Battery Market has been segmented based on battery type, vehicle technology, end market.

By battery type, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market has been segmented into lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, nickel hydride battery, and others. The lithium-ion battery segment is anticipated to lead the market and will be followed by nickel hydride battery and lead-acid battery.

By vehicle technology, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market has been segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and others. The battery electric vehicles segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market, followed by hybrid electric vehicles.

By end market, the Electric Vehicles Battery Market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

