Automotive Powertrain Systems Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Information Report, By Component (Engine, Transmission, Differentials, Drive Shafts and Others), By Engine Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The global automotive powertrain system market is a progressing market, and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Automotive powertrain system is one of the most crucial vehicle parts which has been gaining a lot of attention among major vehicle manufacturers. Automotive industry has become one of the major Size generator industries and has come up with several technological advancements in the last few years, automotive powertrain system being one of them. The global automotive powertrain system market has seen remarkable growth in the global market, and it has been observed that, its demand in the future is expected to grow with the CAGR of ~5.7%.

The automotive powertrain system performs an important function within the engine, and enhances its efficiency, enabling a smooth run of the vehicle. The automotive powertrain system majorly consists of components such as engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials and others used to transform the stored energy into kinetic energy. These components works very efficiently, transmitting the engine performance to the powertrain system. The global automotive powertrain system market is mainly influenced by the growing factors such as low emission & improved fuel efficiency, and increasing Markets of new vehicles. Strict government regulations on reducing vehicles emission, technological advancements and economically emerging economies, also influence the growth. A major hindrance that could prevent the market growth would be higher system cost. The growing demand for gasoline engine vehicles, and increasing disposable income, in many countries creates major market opportunities.

Market Research Analysis:

Region wise, the global automotive powertrain system market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Policies regarding reducing emission in North America has become the major growth driver. Europe, has been witnessing a rise in the Markets of gasoline passenger vehicles, which has augmented the demand for automotive powertrain system. Also, Germany, UK and France being the leading countries in Europe, have fuelled the growth of the market. Asia Pacific has been the fastest growing economy.

