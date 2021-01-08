Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has launched a new release on the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market. The report presents a thorough overview of the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market on the back of a detailed analysis of the market's historical growth trajectory and leading segments. The market's historical growth trajectory is assessed in detail in the report in order to understand the major factors underlying the market's growth in the study period.

Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Information Report by Type (All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive), Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

Market Highlights

The global automotive electric drivetrain systems market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 256 billion by 2023, exhibiting a robust CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The increasing demand for electric vehicles from the world’s leading economies is expected to be the major driver for the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market over the forecast period. This information is taken from the latest research report unveiled by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market include AxleTech International SAS, AVTEC Ltd., Punch Powertrain NV, Parker Hannifin Corp., Visedo, Delphi Automotive LLP, Magtec, TM4, JTEKT Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., GKN plc, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

In July 2019, Derek Automotive Technologies announced that they have reached the final stage of funding for their Proteus supercharger, a gas to electric supercharger that will recharge electric vehicles using gas instead of mainline grid power.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market is segmented on the basis of type into all-wheel drive, real wheel drive, and front wheel drive. All wheel drive is likely to be the major segment in the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market over the forecast period.

By drivetrain type, the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market is segmented into battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. Battery electric vehicles are likely to account for the largest share in the market.

By vehicle type, the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

