Automotive Surround View Systems Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has launched a new release on the global Automotive Surround View Systems Market. The report presents a thorough overview of the global Automotive Surround View Systems Market on the back of a detailed analysis of the market's historical growth trajectory and leading segments. The market's historical growth trajectory is assessed in detail in the report in order to understand the major factors underlying the market's growth in the study period.

Market Highlights

The upsurge in spending on automobiles globally has appealed to development in its secondary sectors as well. Reports that investigate the automobile industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market is predicted to exploit a CAGR of 9.6% in the course of the forecast.

The need to provide top view, rear view, and panorama view to the driver via an embedded camera is gaining acceptance in the market. Moreover, modernization of automotive driver assistance system (ADAS) technology is expected to set a positive tone for the development of the automotive surround view system market. The escalating safety concerns among end-users is expected to benefit the global automotive surround view system market in the impending period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation evaluation of the automotive surround view system market has been carried out on the basis of camera functioning, end market, type, vehicle type, and region. Based on the type, the automotive surround view system market has been segmented into 6 cameras, 4 cameras, and others. Among these, 4 camera surround view system is anticipated to direct the market trailed by 6 cameras segment. Based on the camera functioning, the automotive surround view system market has been segmented into manual and automatic, of which, the automatic camera segment is projected to run the market, followed by manual camera functioning. Based on the vehicle type, the automotive surround view system market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

The increasing Markets of passenger cars are anticipated to dominate the passenger car segment through the forecast period. Based on the end market, the automotive surround view system market has been segmented into aftermarket and OEMs. Though, the OEMs is dominating the market, followed by the aftermarket segment. Based on the regions, the automotive surround view system market includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

