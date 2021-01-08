Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Information Report, By Technology (Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support and Crash Imminent Braking), By System (Low speed system, Higher speed system and Pedestrian system), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is very dynamic, and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. It has been observed that the vehicle users have now become more safety conscious as the incidences of collision have increased. This has increased the demand for autonomous emergency braking system technology.

The global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market has largely been influenced by the growth in the Markets of passenger cars and trucks, and government initiatives for vehicle safety. Owing to this technology, there has been a rise in the adoption of autonomous emergency braking system embedded vehicles among users. Additionally, the increasing safety concerns, government initiatives and rising number of accidents have augmented the Market for autonomous emergency braking system. However, the higher cost of autonomous emergency braking system technology, and low spending capacity in underdeveloped economies, are considered to be the restraining factors. A recent trend in this Market is growing Markets of luxury vehicles.

Market Research Analysis

Geographically, the global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market has been divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest Market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. In Europe, there has been a rise in the Markets of luxury vehicles, which has augmented the demand for autonomous emergency braking system. Germany, UK and France are the leading countries in Europe, which have together fueled the growth of the market. North America and Asia Pacific are the second and third leading regions, in terms of .

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market , tracking three Market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights Market , volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the Market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market by technology, by system, by vehicle type and by regions.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo (France), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen (German), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Mando Corporation (South Korea), Aisin Seiki Co (Japan) and others.

