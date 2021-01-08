Automotive Rain Sensors Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Automotive Rain Sensors Market Report by Channel Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Light Commercial and Heavy Commercial) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

Global automotive rain sensors have witnessed a gradual growth in recent years and are expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period.

Automotive rain sensors, save the driver, the effort to adjust the wiper on the windshield, sense the rain drops, and automatically switch on wipers, to ensure clear view through the windscreen. The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for driver safety & comfort in automobiles, with growing adoption of electrical systems has fueled the demand of sensors in automobiles. These factors are expected to drive the rain sensor market during the forecast period.

The automotive rain sensors augment the safety and ease of the driver, as they ensure clear view through the windscreen without the effort of adjusting the wiper on the windshield. Windshields of vehicles are equipped with the rain sensors to detect the movement of the wipers without blocking the view of the driver. Automotive rain sensors can control the wiping movement of the wipers at flexible speed when the system is switched on. Improvement in the technological advancement, rise in production of vehicles, and increase in demand for luxury features, are the key factors that drive the automotive rain sensor market. Implementation of automotive rain sensors is driven by the rise in usage of advanced electrical features in vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are incorporating rain sensing wiper technology into vehicles due to their rising demand. Previously, automotive rain sensors were a supplementary comfort feature. However, their demand has increased due to the rise in the number of road accidents, across the world. The overall cost of vehicles has increased due to the integration of advanced electrical feature, which acts as a restraint to the automotive rain sensor market.

The global automotive rain sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period.

Passenger vehicle type, expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Passenger vehicle type will dominate the Automotive Rain Sensors Market. The significant rise in Markets of passenger vehicles, with the development of multibillion dollar luxury and semi-luxury car manufacturing industry, will majorly drive the market growth of the passenger vehicle segment in automotive rain sensors. Also, factors such as adoption of safety regulations by government agencies along with an increase in vehicle Markets and safety installations per vehicle, are fueling the demand for automotive rain sensors, globally.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Rain Sensors Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights Market, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Automotive Rain Sensors Market by its channel type, by vehicle type and by region.

Key Players:

The key players of global Automotive Rain Sensors Market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), TRW Automotive (U.S), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (U.S), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Melexis Microelectronic Systems (Belgium) and The Kostal Group (Germany).

