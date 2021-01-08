Off-Road Motorcycle Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Res

Market Synopsis:

The global Off-Road Motorcycle Market is expected to exhibit a strong 7% CAGR over the forecast period from 2020 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Off-Road Motorcycle Market is mainly driven by the growing demand for off road motorcycles for recreational purpose and for military and defense utilization. The global spread of the off road motorcycle Market is likely to increase over the forecast period due to the growing demand for off road motorcycles in both these application streams.

The growing popularity of off road motorcycling and motorcycles, driven by the immense financial support provided by companies such as Monster and Red Bull and the consequent increase in TV coverage of off road motorcycling events, is likely to be the major driver for the global off road motorcycle Market over the forecast period. The global off road motorcycle Market is mainly driven by the increasing number of people becoming interested in the sport as a result of being exposed to it on TV and the Internet and making an investment in the form of an off road motorcycle. The increasing number of training centers being set up for off road motorcycling in countries such as the U.S. is also likely to be a major driver for the off road motorcycle market, as this engenders compliance with local regulations.

Increasing demand from the defense sector is also likely to be a major driver for the global off road motorcycle market. Due to the increasing warfare in regions with forested areas, the global demand for off road motorcycles is likely to increase over the forecast period. The increasing demand for off road motorcycles for patrolling purposes is likely to be the key driver for the global off road motorcycle Market over the forecast period.

The development of electric off road motorcycles is likely to be an important trend in the global off road motorcycle Market over the forecast period. Growing government support for environmentally viable solutions and alternatives to existing technology could become a key driver for the global off road motorcycle market, if major players in the Market can come up with product launches in terms of electric vehicles.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global off road motorcycle Market include Suzuki Motors, Kawasaki Motorcorp, KTM, Chritini Technologies, Honda, Kuberg, TRS Motorcycles, Sherco, Betamotor, Alta Motors, Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH, Torrot, and ROKON.

In May 2019, UBCO Bikes announced the launch of their new product, the UBCO 2X2. The bike is a lightweight electric vehicle, and is built primarily for recreational purposes. The increasing demand for electric vehicles could be a major influence for the global off road motorcycle Market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global off road motorcycle Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the global off road motorcycle Market is segmented into kids motorbikes, trial bikes, dirt bikes, endure bikes, adventure bikes, and others. The trial bikes segment is likely to lead the global off road motorcycle Market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for recreational off road riding from urban consumers in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

By application, the global off road motorcycle Market is segmented into recreational and defense. Recreational applications are likely to dominate the global off road motorcycles Market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America currently dominates the global off road motorcycle market, followed by Europe, and is likely to retain a dominant share in the Market over the forecast period due to the growing interest in off road motorcycling among urban youth in the U.S. and Canada. The high availability of off road terrain in these countries and the subsequent establishment of infrastructure for safe, sustainable off road riding is a major driver for the off road motorcycle Market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit growth at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

