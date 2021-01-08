Global GRP Pipes Market Subjected to Expand to Showcase Rampant Growth by 2025

Market Overview:

Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes are used in the petroleum industry due to their superior strength and resistance against harsh environmental conditions. These pipes are used for offshore extraction procedures, gas transmission, refinery systems, and other operations. As the demand for petroleum products increases, the exploration activities are also increasing, which has increased the usage of GRP pipes globally. These pipes are nature-friendly compared to other and traditional alternates, which has also increased their applications in the construction industry. Also, they have high resistance to chemical damage, making them an effective tool for the transportation of toxic compounds.

As they have longer life spans and better withstand properties against natural damages, the GRP pipes are also used for irrigation, which reduces costs in long terms as they do not need regular replacements or maintenance. Also, they have a simple manufacturing process and are easy to install, which adds to the tally of this market. Apart from the applications and uses, the global GRP pipes market faces challenges from brittle physical properties and the need for trained professionals.

This report comprises details about competitive landscapes, changes, drivers & restraints, and other prime aspects of local and global GRP pipes market analysis to better understand market trends. The market is anticipated to show around a 08 % annual growth rate during the survey.

Market Breakdown:

The global GRP pipes market is segmented into several categories mentioned below:

The global GRP pipes market is divided into a vinyl ester, polyester, and epoxy based on material types.

The global GRP pipes market is categorized into pipes, elbows, reducers, tees, and others based on the types of products.

The global GRP pipes market is divided among irrigation, oil & gas, chemicals, and other industries based on applications.

Regional Classification:

The global GRP pipes market has gained global adoption worldwide due to demands for better alternates and increasing oil & gas extraction procedures. For the global GRP pipes market, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the major regions observed. Currently, the Asia Pacific region is leading the market due to demands for better alternates, increasing oil & gas discovery investments, increasing construction activities, rising governmental initiatives for using advanced technologies, and other factors. The Middle East & African regions will also register considerable growth rates due to the extensive oil & gas industry and increasing agricultural activities, creating demands for irrigation.

Industry News:

The global GRP pipes market has gained pace in recent times as the companies are replacing the traditional piping systems with GRP. They are highly resistant to chemicals and harsh weather conditions. The oil & gas segment is leading the market due to increasing exploration activities and demands for effective transportation alternates. The Asia Pacific market leading the herd. It will maintain its dominance during this period due to the presence of the fastest developing local markets and increasing demands for water carriage from distant locations in agriculture.

