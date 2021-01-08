Exterior Wall System Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2024

The Exterior Wall System is one type of envelope or the enclosure of the buildings or structure. Such systems are developed to offer a sufficient level of protection to the conditioned or covered interior spaces from both external and internal factors. In some cases, the exterior wall system can also be described as the protective layer attached secularly to the building’s exterior side enclosure system. These are generally made of light-weight materials so that they can propel the construction work while lowering the cost.

There are different types of exterior wall systems that can be used in building construction, such as load-bearing steel systems, pre-panelized wall systems, wind bearing steel systems, and more. As per this research report, the market for such a system has been enjoying a decent growth rate since the past few years. Better government support for construction work and the rising popularity of dry construction method can be a major growth factor of the global exterior wall system market during the forecast period.

Governments in different countries are now focusing mainly on promoting and developing their infrastructure. On the other side, they are also focusing on issuing different rules to boost up the growth of the real-estate industries. Such rules are projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Well, various strict rules by the government related to carbon emissions and the high production costs are forecasted to affect the growth rate negatively. So, during the forecast period, the market is projected to grow at 8.04 percent of CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global exterior wall system market is segmented on the basis of material, end-use, and type. Based on end-use, the market is divided into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among them, the commercial segment is currently dominating the market due to the rising numbers of construction projects in different countries. On the basis of type, it is divided into curtain wall, non-ventilated facades, and ventilated facades. As per the report, the ventilated façade system will dominate the market in the coming years. Now, based on material, it is divided into fiber cement, brick & stone, EIFS, metal panels, fiberglass panels, and HPL.

Regional Overview

The global market for the exterior wall system is divided into four crucial regions. These are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the RoW- Rest of the World. Besides, the regional market is also segmented into different countries, such as the United States, India, China, Africa, Middle East, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and more. As per the report, in the year 2018, the Asia Pacific regional market witnessed tremendous growth and is expected to do the same during the forecast period. The increasing construction activities in various countries, like India, Japan, and China, located in this region, can be a major propelling factor.

Industry News

To keep the business operational, Saint Gobin, on 14th April 2020, announced that it has mobilized the production facilities to manufacture the medical materials as well as components. This will help the company to earn the desired revenue while helping the country to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is gradually increasing its production capacity.

