Recycled Construction Aggregates Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

The global recycled construction aggregates market is showing chances of attaining 6.68% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) declared that factors like growing concerns regarding the environment, stringent government measures to inspire changes in the market, better investment in research and development sector, rising construction activities in developing countries, demand for lessening of landfills, and others are expected to bolster the growth of this market. Declining natural resources may impact the market in constructive ways. Manufacturers are also increasing their intake of super-plasticizers to ensure better workability of recycled construction aggregates.

However, initial investments can evolve as a major market deterrent.

The global report with details of the recycled construction aggregate market, has been studied by MRFR analysts on the basis of product type and end-use. This segmentation reveals how factors and dynamics can be used to influence change in the market flow and inspire better profit margins.

By product type, the review of the global recycled construction aggregates market includes segments like cement concrete, sand & gravel, crushed stone, and asphalt pavement debris. The crushed stones segment had the largest market share in 2018 and the segment has shown chances of registering the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the study of the global recycled construction aggregates market comprises industries like commercial, infrastructure, residential, and others (industrial and monumental). The infrastructure segment had the largest recycled construction aggregates market share in 2018 and it is expected to continue dominance by registering the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising demand for eco-friendly construction aggregates has helped Europe stand tall in the market. Government policies are also favorable for the recycled construction aggregates industry. Asia Pacific would register the highest CAGR for the time span of 2019 to 2025.

The global market for recycled construction aggregates is enjoying support from companies like Heidelbergcement AG (Germany), Delta Sand & Gravel (US), Green Stone Materials (US), CEMEX (Mexico), Aggregate Industries Management Inc. (US), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland) and others. These companies are building their success on strategic moves that include a merger, acquisition, innovation, tie-up, and others as major tailwinds. MRFR analysts have recorded latest changes initiated by these companies to understand how the market would move forward.

In July 2020, the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) declared that they want these municipalities to recycle asphalt and aggregates for road building that would lessen the load on landfills, which are seriously becoming a crisis for urban areas across the world. However, municipalities in several areas are unwilling to take up the burden caused by the private sector, which is why latest technologies are getting included in the process to make sure the market gets proper traction.

In August 2020, WASTE-management firm, R Collard, announced the launching of a new DUO plant at their Eversley site in Hampshire. This site has boosted on-site recycled aggregates capacity by 200%. The facility has a maximum rated capacity of 250 tonnes/h. It will produce high-grade recycled aggregates in a number of different sizes, which includes 10-20mm; +20mm; –5mm; +5–20mm; and +40mm.

However, these sites may suffer from the on-going crisis regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction works, across the world, got heavily affected by this outbreak. Also, the supply line got disrupted. Such changes in the market are expected to hold back the natural flow of the recycled construction aggregates industry.

