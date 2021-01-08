Global Outdoor Sound Barriers Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Outdoor sound barriers are measures taken to block or nullify environmental noises caused by construction, traffic, and other processes exposed to elements. The rapid pace of urbanization and efforts in developing existing infrastructure would warrant the need of noise blocking solutions. The global outdoor sound barriers market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) presents historical data, current economic scenario, and estimates revenue and value sizes for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact are analyzed in the report.

Market Scope

The global outdoor sound barriers industry is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 822 million in 2018.

The development of real estate near highways and noise-filled roads can drive the market demand exponentially. The renovation of suburbs and redevelopment of zones in metropolitan cities can create a plethora of opportunities for the market. Government policies for modernizing public infrastructure and development of smart cities are likely to warrant the need for outdoor sound barriers till 2025. Concerns for citizen’s health as well as improved standards of living are prime growth enablers of the market.

The use of precast concrete and rockwool material for sound barriers owing to thermal padding and easy installation can favor the market growth. Regulations for lowering noise pollution and controlling noise generation are likely to positively impact the market. This is exemplified by law number 447 of the Italian government which proposes suspension of public and private entities responsible for creating excessive noise.

But volatile raw material prices can hamper market growth.

Segmentation

The global outdoor sound barriers market has been segmented based on material and application.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into wood, concrete, metal, and others. The concrete segment held the largest market share of the global outdoor sound barriers market in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is primarily used on roads and highways for walls and panels due to its sound absorption properties and ability to blend with the local aesthetic.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as demolition, utilities & railroad, highways, aviation, and building construction. The highways segment accounted for the largest market share for the outdoor sound barrier panel installations globally. The use of sound barriers by traffic management and road construction companies for lowering noise levels can drive the segment growth.

Regional Analysis

The global outdoor sound barrier market has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America held the largest share in the global outdoor sound barrier market, followed by APAC and Europe in 2018. It is expected to continue its dominance till 2025. The presence of leading manufacturers such as Amco Block & Precast, Armtec Infrastructure, and Cretex Companies in this region are expected to drive the growth of the highway noise barriers market. Moreover, the use of outdoor sound barrier in backyards of residential homes for kids to enjoy weekend activities can bode well for the market.

APAC is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the pace of industrialization and urbanization in China, India, and emerging economies. The growth of construction industry in the region is expected to propel the demand for outdoor sound barriers in the region. Development of urban areas in Singapore and Malaysia can induce the market demand effectively. This is evident with the use of concrete blocks and hollow panels for lowering decibel levels.

Competitive Outlook

Amcon Block & Precast, Hoover Treated Wood Products, Coastal Precast Systems, Evonik Industries, AcoustiGaurd, ZAK Acoustic Pvt Ltd, Cretex Companies, Fort Miller Group, Dynamic Precast Company, and Armtec Infrastructure are major solution providers of the global outdoor sound barriers market.

