Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) discloses that the Ductile Iron Pipes Market 2020, after securing a valuation of close to USD 5 billion in 2017, can now clinch a CAGR of approximately 6.5% over the review period (between 2018 and 2023).

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://marketresearchnews774828036.wordpress.com/2020/12/02/ductile-iron-pipes-market-growth-drivers-opportunities-and-forecast-analysis-to-2023/

Growth Inducers and Main Deterrents

Governing bodies across regions are doing all they can to bridge the gap between water supply and demand. Responsible for the increase in demand for infrastructure services such as transportation, highways, water supply , sanitation and electric and power supply has been the increasingly rising urbanization across emerging regions. When it comes to urbanization, the expanding population migrating to urban areas for better prospects has induced demand for ductile iron pipes, particularly in the treatment of waste water. That has also boosted the number of water sanitation measures taken. Easy installation along with the recyclability advantage, the ductile iron pipes are expected to benefit from the impressive demand across sectors in the years ahead.

But Covid-19’s recent outbreak has led to dwindling worldwide sales of DI pipes, all due to water sewage construction and manufacturing activities coming to a standstill. A lockdown to limit the spread of the pandemic is observed in key markets for DI pipes like Asia Pacific and North America, resulting in the closure of multiple government-backed water treatment and water supply projects. The after-effect of the current situation will mean a major loss of share for ductile iron pipe on the worldwide pipes market.

Having said that, in the foreseeable future the sector will remain robust, backed by the intensive efforts of renowned firms, which are busy promoting the advantages of ductile iron pipes. Most of these vendors are working on the development of new facilities and are implementing strategies for mergers and acquisitions that are not only intended to improve their role, but also to stimulate the demand for ductile iron pipes in previous years.

ALSO READ : https://constructionmarketresearchnews.blogspot.com/2020/12/ductile-iron-pipes-market-subjected-to.html

Segmentation

The global ductile iron pipes market has been analyzed based on diameter and application.

On the basis of diameter, the market has been segmented into DN 1200-2000, DN 350-600, DN 80-300, DN 700-1000, and DN2000 & above. The DN 700 – DN 1000 During the forecast period the segment is expected to dominate the global ductile iron pipe market. These are commonly used for applications of water & wastewater. A large scale of DN 350-600 pipes is also used for water supply and irrigation purposes. Its long life and longevity make it an perfect match for water infrastructure. These pipes are also used actively in the mining sector.

The segment is divided by application into – irrigation and water and wastewater. During the review period the water and wastewater segment is expected to show maximum growth. The booming population and economic growth are factors that should increase water demand. In terms of policies and legislation, this opportunity was met with numerous beneficial government and non-government initiatives. Government bodies are focused on increasing investment in water-related infrastructure and services that meet future demand.

Regional Overview

The regional perspective of the market for ductile iron pipes outlines APAC or Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world (RoW).

A significant portion of the global market comes under APAC, which is bound to attain the highest CAGR in the next few years. The region is constantly seeing a high demand for hygienic water for industrial, drinking, and irrigation purposes, which has fueled the need for ductile iron pipes, particularly in economically developing countries such as India and China. Apart from that, many companies in the region adopt powerful marketing hacks such as product innovation using progressive materials, strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions which also add to the market growth.

Industry Players

Top industry players profiled in the market study are McWane, Inc. (US), Saint-Gobain PAM, U.S. Pipe (US), Jindal SAW Ltd (India), Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes (China), Tata Metaliks (India), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Electrosteel Steels Ltd. (India), Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (US), to list a few.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/