Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket Market to Surge at 4.15% CAGR by 2023 | Industry Size, Share Analysis and Competitive Trends – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Automotive Electronics Sensor Aftermarket Market” report, states various factors that can support the expansion of the market. Growth impellers and contributions of key players towards for the market. MRFR states that the global automotive electronics sensor aftermarket is likely to expand at 4.15% CAGR in the forecast period. The global automotive electronics sensor aftermarket is observed to hold great potential to achieve substantial valuation on the conclusion of the review period. The rise in sales figure of vehicles that has sensors to measure tire pressure, and intelligent monitoring system that can improve engine control, engine control, fuel efficiency, and vehicle safety can bolster the expansion of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket growth. Government regulations concerning vehicle safety and emission are encouraging the incorporation of electronic sensors in modern cars models that have effective and smart engine emission solutions and advanced driver assistance system. These are factors that are expected to prompt the expansion of the global automotive electronics sensor aftermarket.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7708

Market Segments

The automotive electronics sensor aftermarket market study is based on type, vehicle type, and application. The type-based segments of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket are LiDAR sensor, oxygen sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, speed sensor, pressure sensor, and others. The upscaling demand for oxygen sensors can boost the expansion of the global market. The rise in awareness about benefits of oxygen sensor, such as reduced exhaust emissions from vehicles and improved fuel efficiency can spurt the expansion of the global market.

The application-based segments of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket are body electronics, powertrain, telematics, safety & control, and others. The growing utilities of powertrain segment can win high profits for the market. Increased powertrain ECUs and rise in the need for predictions control based on the real-time execution of compounded mathematical models.

The vehicle type-based segments of the global automotive electronics sensor aftermarket market are light commercial vehicle, passenger car, and heavy commercial vehicle. The expansion of global population base resulting in the need for passenger cars can impel the expansion of the market. The passenger car segment can spur the expansion of the significantly to the market growth. The increased use of sensors in passenger cars can impel the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific automotive electronics sensor aftermarket can secure the pole position. The US is observed to hold several growth pockets for the expansion of the regional market. The availability of effective automotive electronics sensor aftermarket services and the rise in sales of automobiles can shore up the expansion of the regional market. Asia Pacific automotive electronics sensor aftermarket market is emerging. The utility of automotive electric sensors in electric vehicle, such as body electronics, powertrain & chassis, security, and vehicle safety are expected to impel the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. In APAC, the alarming rate of pollution is expected to prompt the need for electric vehicles. China being the lead producer of automobile can encourage the expansion of the regional market. Europe automotive electronics sensor aftermarket expansion can be attributed to the rise in need for electric vehicles.

Key Competitors

MRFR profiles eminent players of the automotive electronics sensor aftermarket. They are; NGK Spark Plug CO., LTD (Japan), Standard Motor Products, Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Valeo (France), Delphi Technologies (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Dorman Products (US), Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US). The growing competition among automotive electronics sensor aftermarket dealers can favor the market.

Get a FREE Report Sample – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7708

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Browse Complete Report – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electronics-sensor-aftermarket-market-7708

Also Read :

https://thedailychronicle.in/