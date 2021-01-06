Fire Truck Market to Exhibit an Impressive Growth Pattern | Top Players Treatment Synopsis, Industry Size, Share Analysis and Competitive Trends – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Scope

Expansion of commercial spaces is increasing the need for deploying protective measures. This is a major factor that is anticipated to promote the global fire truck market growth, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR reveals that the global fire truck market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the evaluation period (2018 to 2023).

Industry News

August 2019

Tiffin Fire Association, a fire station in Ohio, now has a new fire truck. It is 101 feet ladder truck that can protect new developments.

Market Insights

The need for better fire control measures in both residential and non-residential space is promoting heavy deployment of fire trucks. This is expected to boost the global fire truck market growth. The hike in sales number of fire trucks is likely to bolster the fast-paced expansion of the global fire truck market. The increase in urban migration and rapid industrialization are factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the global fire truck market growth. Tending technologies are empowering fire trucks with advanced feature, which, in turn, is likely to encourage the global fire truck market growth. The stringent fire safety norms passed by governments, across the world, is also expected to fuel the growth of the global fire truck market.

Segmental Overview

The global fire truck market has been segmented on the basis of type, and application. The segmental analysis of the market offers clear understanding of the fire truck market.

Based on the type, the fire truck market has been segmented into rescue truck, multi-tasking truck, pumper, and tanker. The sales of the multi-tasking trucks is high, which is likely to surge the global fire truck market.

Based on the application, the fire truck market has been segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment has been classified into commercial, airport, military, industrial, and others. Diversified utility of fire truck is likely to promote the growth of both the residential and non-residential segments over the review period.

Regional Outlook

By region, the fire truck market has been studied across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to secure the largest share in the global fire truck market. The residence of major manufacturers in North America is likely to surge the regional fire truck market. Furthermore, different industries taking up robust safety assessment is likely to intensify the North American fire truck growth. Additionally, investment by both private companies and government to increase the productivity of the firefighting sector is anticipated to favor the regional fire truck market growth. The US market is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the evaluation period. In Europe, strong economic condition and the growing need for industrial safety are factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of regional fire truck market growth. Fast-paced industrialization and increasing awareness about better fire-fighting equipment is likely to spur the Asia Pacific fire truck market growth.

Market Players

Partnership, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and rising competition among key players are likely to boost the global fire truck market growth in the near future. MRFR listed some of the eminent players that are operating in the global fire truck market. They are; ALBERT ZIEGLER GmbH (Germany), include Rosenbauer International AG (Austria), Oshkosh Corporation (Japan), MORITA Holdings Corporation (Japan), W. S. Darley & Co. (USA), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., (China), Spartan Motors (USA), Alexis Fire Equipment Company (USA), KME Corp. (USA), and Magirus GmbH (Germany).

