Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Dominated by Europe, North America; High Costs to Price Out APAC

The Global Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Market Is Expected To Exhibit A Robust 20% Cagr Over The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2023 due to the growing demand for driver safety technology, according to the latest market research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global automotive active health monitoring system market include Plessey Semiconductors, Faurecia, LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems, Kritikal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hoana Medical, Questex LLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Acellent Technologies, and TATA Elxsi.

In 2019, Mercedes announced the Energizing Coach, a multi-sensory application that provides a sensory invigoration service for drivers. This application comes with several components of automotive active health monitoring systems, in order to monitor the driver’s current mood and the effects of the same on their driving style.

Segmentation:

The global automotive active health monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into sensors and infotainment systems. Sensors are likely to remain a key segment for the global automotive active health monitoring system market over the forecast period due to the need for constant and accurate surveillance of drivers in order to make full use of the automotive active health monitoring system.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pulse rate, blood sugar level, blood pressure, others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Passenger vehicles are likely to dominate the global automotive active health monitoring system market over the forecast period, while commercial fleet vehicles are also likely to become increasingly important.

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and after-market.

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive active health monitoring system market is likely to be dominated by Europe over the forecast period due to the growing advancement of automotive infrastructure in the region and the growing demand for advanced driver assistance technologies in the region’s automotive sector. The growing demand for premium automotive technology and the growing capability of market players in Europe to fulfill the customer needs by coming up with strong product suites is likely to be a major driver for the automotive active health monitoring system market in Europe over the forecast period.

Major players in the automotive active health monitoring system market such as Mercedes and Volvo are situated in Europe, lending impetus to the regional market. These companies, along with other leading regional players such as Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen, have emerged as the leading lights in the global automotive active health monitoring system market over the last few years due to the growing attention being paid to driver safety and security in these companies. The decision making in these companies revolves around driver comfort and security, with Volvo, in particular, making a name for themselves due to their safety-oriented vehicles, developed at the expense of cheap costs and, sometimes, style. This high focus on driver safety in the automotive industry in Europe is likely to keep the region high among the regional markets for automotive active health monitoring systems over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to be a major regional market for automotive active health monitoring systems over the forecast period due to the increasing incorporation of the same in cars by major American manufacturers such as Ford and GM. North America also has some of the strictest regulations concerning driver safety, leading to market players focusing on safety technologies to make the most of the burgeoning market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for automotive active health monitoring systems is likely to trundle along at a slower growth rate over the forecast period, due to the high costs of the systems, which makes them unaffordable in the majority of Asia Pacific countries, where cheap, bare-bones cars are still the norm.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

