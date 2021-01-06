Global Airless Tires to Witness a Rapid Uptake in Commercial Vehicle Segment in the Foreseeable Future | Regional Trends, Company Profile, Future Prospects and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global airless tires market will grow at above-average growth rate in the forthcoming years. The arrival od airless tire has been a stepping stone in the industry. The superior characteristics of such tire has helped become a go-to tire option. While adoption of airless tires has been impressive, the segment continues to expand its applicability across various categories of vehicle including passenger and commercial.

Global Airless Tires Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on vehicle, material product, size, and sales channel.

By vehicle, the market has been segmented into two-wheelers, terrain vehicles, HCVs, LCVs, utility vehicles, and military vehicles. The HCVs segment is projected to witness a sound growth during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the increased adoption of airless tires in HCV. Airless tires are gaining a significant momentum in various types of vehicles. These tires have high durability and can easily cope with challenges of rough terrains. Heavy commercial vehicles require lasting tire due their size and weight. As a result, airless tires are witnessing a quick uptake in the HCV segment.

Based on material type, the market has been segmented into rubber and plastic. In terms of values, the rubber segment currently accounts for a noteworthy share of the market. However, the segment is likely to lose as considerable ground to the plastic segment as more and more tire manufactures shift towards plastic owing to its recyclability.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into bias tires and radial tires. The later is expected to outperform the former during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to rising demand for airless radial tires. Feature such as exceptional shock absorbing ability, supports better fuel economy, superior flexibility and improves tensile strength make airless radial tires a sought-after tire variant.

By tire size, the market has been segmented into >35 inches, 31-35 inches, 26-30 inches, 21-25 inches and 20 inches. The 21-25 inches segment is expected to remain highly profitable in the forthcoming years. This is primarily owing to extensive used of tires with size ranging from 21 inches to 25 inches in heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

By sales channel, the market has been segmented into aftermarket and OEM. Of these, the OEM segment represent the majority share of the market and this trend is likely to continue throughout the assessment period. OEMs remain the largest distribution channel for airless tires.

Global Airless Tires Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to spearhead the global market for airless tires during the forecast period. Presence of a vast automotive sector coupled with the faster adoption rate in countries such as the U.S and Canada remains a major market driver in North America. Europe is also expected to remain an important market for airless tires over 2023. The automotive sector in region is high regulated, which continues to prompt automakers to adopt safer and more sustainable automotive parts or components including airless tires. The automotive industry is Europe is expected to present attractive growth opportunities to market players in the years to come. APAC has emerged as an important destination for tire manufactures in recent years over to rapid growth of the automotive manufacturing industry in the region more notably in China. Moreover, the region is also witnessing the rise new automotive brands, thereby adding more dimensions to the market in APAC.

Global Airless Tires Market: Competition Analysis

MRFR in its report has covered some of the top-notch market players namely Hankook Tire (South Korea), Pirelli (US), Amerityre Corporation (US), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tannus Ltd. (Korea), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Cooper Tire (US), Sunitomo Rubber Industries (Japan) and Michelin (France).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

