Barotrauma Market Research Report: Information by Type (Ear, Sinus, Pulmonary Barotrauma), by Type (Otoscopy, Pulmonary Function Test, Lung Perfusion Scan, Pulse Oximetry), by Treatment (Medications, Surgery, Others), End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Barotrauma is the pain or discomfort that is felt when there is a difference in air pressure between the body and the outside environment. Barotrauma can affect the ear, sinuses, and lungs and barotrauma of the ear is quite common. Ear barotrauma is caused when the eustachian tube gets blocked, and the body is not able to equalize the air pressure. The condition is usually not severe and is easily treatable, but there are few complications associated with it, such as loss of hearing, perforated (punctured) eardrum, and ear infection. Pulmonary barotrauma occurs when outside pressure is different from the pressure of the air in the lungs. Scuba divers usually face this problem as they swim underwater with the help of canisters of compressed air. While diving, if a diver inhales too much-compressed air and ascends without properly exhaling, then the lungs may overinflate which could lead to the collapse of lungs.

The most common symptoms associated with barotrauma are a pain in ears, hearing loss (temporary), nasal bleeding, headaches, sinus pressure, chest pain, shortness of breath, decompression sickness, hoarseness, pneumothorax, seizures, coughing up blood, partial paralysis, and others.

It is noted that the increasing cases of ear barotrauma, technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure are the key factors driving the barotrauma market.

Various other factors such as the growing awareness about barotrauma, increasing cases of injuries while scuba diving, unmet medical needs, enhancing regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, and increasing funding and reimbursement are continuously contributing to the growth of the global barotrauma market.

Despite these drivers, there are some setbacks associated with the barotrauma market. Strict FDA regulations, huge capital investments with low-profit margins, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hinder the growth of the barotrauma market to a considerable extent.

It is estimated that the barotrauma market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Segmentation

The global barotrauma market is segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the barotrauma market is classified as ear barotrauma, sinus barotrauma, and pulmonary (lung) barotrauma.

On the basis of diagnosis, the barotrauma market is classified as otoscopy, X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scan, pulmonary function test, lung perfusion scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), pulse oximetry, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the barotrauma market is classified as pressure relief, medications, surgery, oxygen treatment, recompression therapy, others. The medications segment is further classified as decongestant nasal sprays, oral decongestants, oral antihistamines, painkillers, antibiotics, and others. The surgery segment is further classified as Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS), tympanostomy, Single Laparoscopic Incision Transabdominal (SLIT), and others.

On the basis of end-user, the barotrauma market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, trauma centers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, academic and research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the barotrauma market owing to the increasing prevalence of ear barotrauma and high healthcare expenditure.

Europe holds the second position in the barotrauma market. The financial support provided by the government towards R&D and technological advancements are expected to drive the European barotrauma market. The increasing healthcare expenditure is also boosting the European barotrauma market.

According to the data suggested by Eurostat, it is observed that among the EU Member States, the highest value of healthcare expenditure was recorded in Germany in 2014, i.e., EUR 321 billion which is further followed by France with EUR 237 billion and United Kingdom with EUR 223 billion. In 2016, the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing barotrauma market owing to a huge patient pool and development in the pharmaceutical sector. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific. As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015–2016, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014–2015.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global barotrauma market are 3M, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, AptarGroup, AstraZeneca plc., Atos Medical, CellScope, Entellus Medical Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, HEINE, Inventis, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Olympus Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Ltd., Mylan N.V., Preceptis Medical, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Shanghai Yuejin, SinuSys Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Smith & Nephew Plc, Valeant pharmaceuticals International Inc., Hill-Rom, and others.

