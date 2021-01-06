Agriculture Equipment Market To Be Motivated By Increased Food Requirements By 2025 | Analytical Overview, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Future Prospects and Trends by Forecast 2025

Agriculture Equipment Market – Overview

The demand for increased crop yields has created a favorable scenario for the growth of the agriculture equipment market 2020.The industrial automation and equipment industry reports are set out by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for expansion. The market is projected to gain an income level of USD 135 Billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

The presence of a strong agriculture infrastructure is estimated to create viable prospects for development, especially in the agriculture & farm equipment segment. Moreover, the increased developments in farm mechanization are estimated to boost the farm tools and equipment demand, thus benefitting the agriculture equipment market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the agriculture equipment market has been carried out on the basis of function, product type, and region. On the basis of product type, the agriculture equipment market has been segmented into harvester, cultivation & soil separation equipment, tractor, and others. On the basis of functions, the agriculture equipment market has been segmented into plowing & cultivation, planting & fertilizing, harvesting, haying, and others. On the basis of the sales channel, the agriculture equipment market has been bifurcated into the aftermarket and OEM. Based on the regions, the agriculture equipment market consists of APAC, North America, Europe, and other global regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the agriculture equipment market comprises of APAC, North America, Europe, and other global regions. In 2018, the agriculture equipment market was headed by the Asia Pacific region trailed by the regions of North America, Europe, and the RoW. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to develop at a speedy pace over the forecast period as the upsurge in population from China and India is leading to the demand for food, and the mounting volume of export of cereals. Besides, the augmented government funding and inducements on farming equipment, deficiency of farm labour, the advent of contract farming in India, and the rising sale of tractors are also backing the development of this market in the APAC region. The North American regional market is likely to develop at a considerable rate in the forecast period owing to the rising wine industry across the region and upsurge in demand for tractors from countries like the US and Canada. The European region is also a significant market for agriculture equipment owing to the labour shortage and developed efficiency through mechanization.

Competitive Analysis

The variabilities in the currency are anticipated to even out and consequently generate a promising influence on the market. The alternation in consumer trends is prophesied to create a surge in a variety of products that will be offered in the market. The aid offered by government bodies and trade bodies is forecasted to create better prospects for progress in the market globally. The contenders in the market existing in harmony with each other, and barriers to entry in the market are predicted to become less demanding in the future. The enhancement in the functioning and quality of products is estimated to open up new avenues for progress in the forecast period. The market is estimated to create a favorable growth backdrop for companies operating in the market. The diversification of production strategies is estimated to create a positive effect on the global market. The access to funding is likely to encourage further development of the market in the upcoming period. The joint effect is formed in the middle of supply and demand forces in the market is anticipated to encourage additional development of the market.

The significant companies in the agriculture equipment global market are Deere & Company (US), Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd (US), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), CNH Industrial NV (UK), JC Bamford Excavators Limited (UK), Iseki & Co., Ltd (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), AGCO Corp. (US), CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany), and Escorts Limited (India).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

