Global Ground Handling Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.
The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.
The key players covered in this study
Mallaghan
Cavotec
JBT Corporation
Cargotec
SAAB Group
Beumer Group
Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment
Aviapartner
TAV Airports Holding Co.
Skyplan Services Limited
Aerospace Jet
AFS Ground Support
Vision Aviation Global
Belau Transfer and Terminal
AN Aviation services CO.
AvJet International (FZE)
Proground GmbH
Myanmar National Airlines
Aero Specialties
Bharat Earth Movers
Oceania Aviation
Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment
Gate
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cabin service
Catering
Ramp service
Passenger service
Field operation service
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ground Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ground Handling Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.