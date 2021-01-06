This report focuses on the global FTL<L Shipping Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FTL<L Shipping Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

United World Logistics

UPS

FedEx

Deutsche Post

Union Pacific

DHL

Estes Express Lines

Old Dominion Freight Line

YRC

Holland Trucking

Southeastern Freight Lines

J.B. Hunt

Schneider

Swift Transportation

Werner Enterprises

Deppon

XPO Logistics

ABF Freight

SF Express

Shanghai ANE Logistics

China Postal Express & Logistics Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Truckload (FTL)

Less than Truckload (LTL)

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Perishable Goods

Clothing

Electronics

Chemicals

Construction Materials

Industrial Equipment & Parts

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FTL<L Shipping Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the FTL<L Shipping Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FTL<L Shipping Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

