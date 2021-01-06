This report focuses on the global FTL<L Shipping Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FTL<L Shipping Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
United World Logistics
UPS
FedEx
Deutsche Post
Union Pacific
DHL
Estes Express Lines
Old Dominion Freight Line
YRC
Holland Trucking
Southeastern Freight Lines
J.B. Hunt
Schneider
Swift Transportation
Werner Enterprises
Deppon
XPO Logistics
ABF Freight
SF Express
Shanghai ANE Logistics
China Postal Express & Logistics Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Truckload (FTL)
Less than Truckload (LTL)
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Perishable Goods
Clothing
Electronics
Chemicals
Construction Materials
Industrial Equipment & Parts
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of FTL<L Shipping Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.