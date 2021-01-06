COVID-19 Impact on Global Agriculture Tractor, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Agriculture Tractor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture Tractor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Agriculture Tractor market is segmented into

4WD Agriculture Tractor

2WD Agriculture Tractor

Others

Segment by Application, the Agriculture Tractor market is segmented into

Agriculture

Horticulture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agriculture Tractor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agriculture Tractor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agriculture Tractor Market Share Analysis

Agriculture Tractor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Agriculture Tractor by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Agriculture Tractor business, the date to enter into the Agriculture Tractor market, Agriculture Tractor product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

AGCO

CASEIH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

V.S.T Tillers

Ferrari

Earth Tools

Grillo spa

Zetor

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

Indofarm Tractors

Sonalika International

YTO Group

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Shifeng

Dongfeng farm

Wuzheng

