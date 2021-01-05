Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transportation as a service (TaaS).

This report researches the worldwide Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Transportation as a service (TaaS) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Uber

Didi

Lyft

GETT

Hailo

Addison Lee

Ola Cabs

Meru

BlaBla Car

Mytaxi

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Sidecar

Flywheel

VIA

Curs

Ingogo

Chaffeur-Prive

Lecab

Easy

Careem

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Transportation as a service (TaaS) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation as a service (TaaS) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

