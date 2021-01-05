Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transportation as a service (TaaS).
This report researches the worldwide Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Transportation as a service (TaaS) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Uber
Didi
Lyft
GETT
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Sidecar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Type
Android Platform
iOS Platform
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Application
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Transportation as a service (TaaS) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation as a service (TaaS) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.