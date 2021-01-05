Global Digital Transformation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant (US)
SAP (Germany)
Dell EMC (US)
Microsoft (US)
Adobe Systems (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Capgemini (France)
IBM (US)
Oracle (US)
Google (US)
HPE (US)
CA Technologies (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Service
Telecom & IT
Education
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Transformation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.