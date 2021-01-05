Global Industrial IoT Platform Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Industrial IoT platform is a division of IoT which is used in industrial application area’s and allows the organizations to get real time insights about the machines, their health and their efficiency. As IOT is growing, their applications areas are increasing at much faster pace. IoT in manufacturing industries will help to gain the optimum utilization of resources without making any extra efforts. Connected devices and machineries will be transmitting real-time data to server which will be very helpful in their smart management. Factors such as high efficiency, low breakdown of machineries and high efficiency are some of the major factor which are directly associated with the industrial IoT whereas government rules regarding the use of automation in the industrial process, technological advancement, increasing demand for industrial process are also some of the indirect factors which is helping into the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The global Industrial IoT Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial IoT Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Industrial IoT Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial IoT Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Power and Utilities

Aviation

Oil and Gas

Others

