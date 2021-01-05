Global Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Secure messaging is a server-based approach to protect sensitive data when sent beyond the corporate borders and provides compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA and SOX.

Scope of the Report:

Secure messages provide non-repudiation as the recipients are personally identified and transactions are logged by the secure email platform.

The global Secure Messaging in Healthcare market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Secure Messaging in Healthcare.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TigerConnect

Imprivata

Voalte

Spok

Halo Communications

Vocera Communications

Cerner

AGNITY

AMTELCO

Avaya

PatientSafe Solutions

CellTrust

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Compliance

Direct Secure Messaging

Secure File Transfer

Secure Forms Processing

Secure Patient Information

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Long Term Care

ASC’s and Trauma Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Healthcare

