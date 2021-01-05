Global Electronic Passports Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people’s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electronic Passports market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Passports in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Passports in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Passports market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Passports market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Passports market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electronic Passports market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electronic Passports companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electronic Passports submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Passports are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electronic Passports market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

