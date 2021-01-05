Global Patient Registry Software Market -2019-2026

Global Patient Registry Software Market Overview

Patient registry software is a database that provides the hospitals and health care providers with the patient data for evaluating the effectiveness of the service subsequently providing the evidence-based care, monitoring patient outcomes and managing the gaps in the care. The major objective of the patient registries software is to make the medical care transparent using the collected data and to optimize the service. The database possess detailed information about the progress of diseases, treatments and their side effects. The web-based solution makes this possible in real time, thereby providing participating physicians with a direct, additional benefits.

The global patient registry software market was worth $XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of EHR’s and information technology related services by healthcare providers globally to improve the effectiveness of their service. With the increase in geriatric population globally and increase in the prevalence of the chronic disease lead to advancements in healthcare management are driving the global patient registry software market and expected to remain high during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, Liverpool heart and chest hospital NHS Foundation Trust extended partnership with Allscripts for the use of EHR.

According to the world population prospects: the 2017 revision, the geriatric population (60 years and above) is increasing at a rapid pace than younger age groups. The geriatric population is expected to rise form 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050 globally.

Restriants:

Major factors hindering the global patient registry software market are privacy, data security related issues and lack of availability of skilled & trained resources.

Market Segmentation

Global patient registry software market is segmented by disease registry type, software type, pricing structure, end users and by region. Disease registry Type includes Alzheimer’s disease, Diabetes, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Cancer, & others, and by functionality, type includes patient care management, health information exchange, point of care and research. Software type includes integrated & standalone and end users include hospitals, ambulatory service centers, clinical laboratories, and others.

A disease registry is a special database that contains information about people diagnosed with a specific type of disease, and most disease registries are either hospital-based or population-based. Disease registry segment dominates the global patient registry software market due to increase in government initiatives for developing disease registries and increase in usage of disease registries by pharmaceutical companies for clinical research and expected to remain high during the forecast period. About 75% of hospitals and health networks in U.S use disease registry to manage gaps across the population.

For instance, in June 2018, TRINETX a global health research network started using real-time world patient data from electronic health records, tumor registries to improve the clinical research.

Global Patient Registry Software Market – Geographical Analysis

The global patient registry software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.

North America dominates the global patient registry software market due to the high adoption rate of patient registry software by clinical centers & hospitals, increase in need for integrated systems in healthcare and presence of key players in the region. High awareness among the U.S citizens regarding patient registry system and high presence of modernized health care infrastructure, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Texas cancer registry the largest cancer registries in the united states is a population-based registry established in collaboration between Texas department of state health care services and center of disease control and prevention a foundation for measuring the cancer burden in Texas, health disparities, progress in prevention, etc.,

Global Patient Registry Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Mergers between the key players in patient registry software to expand their business portfolio and software development into advanced systems (AI and cloud-based technology) are driving the global Patient Registry Software market.

In January 2019, Society of cardiovascular magnetic resonance (SCMR) and HeartImaging Technologies (HeartIT) partnered to launch a global cloud-based reporting database.

In May 2018, ImageTrend merged with the State of Tennessee for EMS data collection and trauma registry reporting.

In May 2018, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) merged with IQVIA to expand disease registry into the New MOVR Data Hub.

Major market players in Patient Registry Software Dacima Software Inc., Global Vision Technologies Inc., ImageTrend Inc., Liaison Technologies, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Phytel Inc., Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc.

