Global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The Global Positioning System (GPS) is a space-based radionavigation system owned by the United States Government (USG) and operated by the United States Air Force (USAF).
North America will still play the giant role in the Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market which occupies 83.4% of global market in 2017. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft Global Positioning Systems. In 2017, North America market size reached 230 million USD in 2017 and will be 349 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3%.
EU also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 32.2 million USD in 2017 and will be 52 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2%.
The Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate in the Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market and will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
Global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market size will increase to 440 Million US$ by 2025, from 290 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Global Positioning Systems.
This report researches the worldwide Aircraft Global Positioning Systems market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Garmin
Esterline
Honeywell Aerospace
Avidyne Corporation
Genesys Aerosystems
Dynon Avionics
FreeFlight Systems
Innovative Solutions and Support
Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Portable GPS
Fixed GPS
Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Military Aircrafts
Civil Aircrafts
Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Aircraft Global Positioning Systems Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Aircraft Global Positioning Systems capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Aircraft Global Positioning Systems manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Global Positioning Systems :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.