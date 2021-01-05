Global Omega-3 PUFA Market – 2019-2026

Report Description:

The Global Omega-3 PUFA market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid (PUFA) is a type of healthy fat found in a variety of foods. The market for Omega-3 PUFA is growing because of the various health benefits of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Drivers & Restraints

The increasing health awareness in consumers and growth in chronic diseases like cardio-vascular disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and cancer are the primary factors which are boosting the demand for Omega-3 PUFA. There is a high prevalence of cardiovascular dis-eases throughout the world. Around 16 million people died in 2016 because of heart disease and heart stroke. Omega-3 fatty acids can play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. They lower the blood pressure, reduce triglycerides and bad cho-lesterol, increase good cholesterol and thus reduces the chance of heart attack and stroke.

Therefore, the increasing incidents of chronic conditions especially cardiovascular will in-crease the demand for Omega-3 PUFAs.

Segment Analysis

The Global Omega-3 PUFA market report segments the market by type, sources, and appli-cation. The type segment includes ALA, EPA, and DHA. ALA is obtained from plant source ,and EPA & DHA are derived from marine sources. EPA is the most significant segment in this category. The demand for EPA is high because of its wide clinical applications. EPAs have been proven to be useful for heart diseases, diabetes, asthma, cancer, schizophrenia, depression, menstrual problems, lung diseases and many more. Because of the increase in these chronic diseases, the demand for EPAs is expected to grow manifold in the nearby fu-ture.

Based on the sources, the market consists of Marine Sources and Plant Sources. Marine sources dominate the market in this segment. However, Plant sources segment is expected to proliferate because of the increasing vegan population and increasing adoption of prod-ucts which are derived from plants. Many key players are investing in the development of Omega-3 from plant sources to cater the need of a large vegetarian population.

Further, the market can be segmented based on the application of Omega-3 PUFAs, which includes Dietary Supplements, Functional food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formu-la and Others.

Geographical Analysis

Based on Geography, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest market share for Omega-3 PUFA. The market for dietary supplements in North America is growing at a fast pace. So, the adoption rate of dietary and nutritional supplements is high. It is because of the increasing health awareness and increases in chronic diseases because of the sedentary lifestyle in the region. So, the growth in the dietary supplement market will drive the de-mand for Omega-3 PUFA in the coming years as well, and North America is expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the sectors like Functional Food & Beverages and Dietary supplements. Due to the high birth rate and increasing population in the APAC region, the demand for in-fant nutrition is estimated to grow at a quick pace, which in turn will propel the market for Omega-3 PUFA.

Key Players

The Global Omega-3 PUFA market report profiles the following companies-

Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM, Omega Protein Corporation, FMC Corporation, Croda In-ternational PLC, Polaris, Denemoga, G.C. Rieber, Arista Industries Inc., and Pharma Marine USA LLC.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• ALA

• EPA

• DHA

By Sources

• Marine-based

• Plant-based

By Application

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Infant Formula

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

