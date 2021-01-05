Global Industrial Starch Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The industrial starch market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2017. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing region. The growth in this market is driven by the use of starch in varied applications in emerging Asian economies such as China and India. For instance, the consumption of starch in China is nearly half of the global starch consumption. Further, countries such as China, India, and Thailand are in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries of Europe and North America, due to the lower raw materials & production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations.
Global Industrial Starch market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Starch.
This report researches the worldwide Industrial Starch market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Industrial Starch breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cargill
Archer Daniels Midland
Ingredion Incorporated
Tate & Lyle
Agrana Beteiligungs
Grain Processing
Roquette Freres
Tereos Group
Royal Cosun
Altia Industrial Services
Industrial Starch Breakdown Data by Type
By Type
Native starch
Modified starch
Starch derivatives & sweeteners
By Source
Corn
Wheat
Cassava
Potato
Others
Industrial Starch Breakdown Data by Application
Food & beverage
Feed
Others
Industrial Starch Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Industrial Starch Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Industrial Starch capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Industrial Starch manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Starch :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.