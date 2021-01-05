Covid-19 Impact on Global Online Food Ordering Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Online food ordering is the process of ordering food through the restaurant’s own website or mobile app, or through a multi-restaurant’s website or app. A customer can choose to have the food delivered or for pick-up. The process consists of a customer choosing the restaurant of their choice, scanning the menu items, choosing an item, and finally choosing for pick-up or delivery.

McDonalds was the global greatest company in Online Food Ordering industry, with the market Share of 7.6% in 2018, followed by KFC, Subway, Pizzahut, Starbucks, Burger King, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen, Papa John’s, Wendy’s, Just Eat, Takeaway, Alibaba Group(Ele.me), GrubHub, OLO, Swiggy, MEITUAN, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Caviar.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Online Food Ordering market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Online Food Ordering industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Online Food Ordering YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 65690 million in 2019. The market size of Online Food Ordering will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Online Food Ordering market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Online Food Ordering market in terms of revenue.

For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Online Food Ordering market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Food Ordering market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Online Food Ordering market.

The following players are covered in this report:

McDonalds

KFC

Subway

Pizzahut

Starbucks

Burger King

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin Donuts

Dairy Queen

Papa John’s

Wendy’s

Just Eat

Takeaway

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

GrubHub

OLO

Swiggy

MEITUAN

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Caviar

Online Food Ordering Breakdown Data by Type

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.

Online Food Ordering Breakdown Data by Application

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.

