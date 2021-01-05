Global Passenger Security Solution Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Passenger Security Solution market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Passenger Security Solution.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Passenger Security Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Passenger Security Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Autoclear, LLC.

Honeywell International Inc.

SITA

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Siemens

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Rapiscan Systems

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Genetec Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Commercial Airports

Seaports

Railway Stations

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Baggage Inspection Systems

Explosives Trace Detectors

Hand-held Scanners

Walk-through Metal Detectors

Full-body Scanners

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Management Systems

Access Control/Biometric Systems

Bar-coded Boarding Systems

Cybersecurity Solutions

