Intelligent Video (IV) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027|Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

Los Angeles United States: The global Intelligent Video (IV) market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Objectvideo, Inc., Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, PureTech Systems, IntelliVision, VCA Technology

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Intelligent Video (IV) market.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1707499/global-intelligent-video-iv-market

Segmentation by Product: , Camera-based Systems, Server-based Systems By the

Segmentation by Application: capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database. Currently, the market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements for development of efficient surveillance systems required by civil and government agencies. This is due to rising instances of criminal and terrorist activities and identification of fraud cases across the globe. Moreover, facial recognition systems that can scan images in all environmental conditions are being developed using 3D facial recognition technology. This would help overcome the barriers of 2D facial recognition technology that include light and pose deflections of the object. However, restrictions on users to share their personal details i.e. covert monitoring of an individual, is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of facial recognition in web applications for picture tagging, social interaction, and others is expected to drive the demand for facial recognition in future. In 2019, the global Face Recognition Systems market size was US$ 685.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Face Recognition Systems market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Face Recognition Systems industry. The research report studies the Face Recognition Systems market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. Global Face Recognition Systems market: Drivers and Restraints This section covers the various factors driving the global Face Recognition Systems market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market. Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market. Global Face Recognition Systems market: Segment Analysis The global Face Recognition Systems market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided revenue according to the consumption of the product. Global Face Recognition Systems market: Regional Analysis The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026. Global Face Recognition Systems market: Key Players The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market. By the type, the market is primarily split into, 2D Face Recognition, 3D Face Recognition, Thermal Face Recognition By the application, this report covers the following segments, Emotion Recognition, Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring, Others Competitive Landscape: The Face Recognition Systems key manufacturers in this market include:, NEC Corporation, Safran Group, Gemalto, Ayonix, Crossmatch Technologies, Aware Inc, …

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market

Showing the development of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Intelligent Video (IV) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Intelligent Video (IV) market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market. In order to collect key insights about the global Intelligent Video (IV) market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Intelligent Video (IV) market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Intelligent Video (IV) market to triangulate the data.

Enquire for Customization In The Report @:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1707499/global-intelligent-video-iv-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intelligent Video (IV)

1.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Intelligent Video (IV) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Intelligent Video (IV) Industry

1.7.1.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Intelligent Video (IV) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Intelligent Video (IV) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Camera-based Systems

2.5 Server-based Systems 3 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI Sector

3.5 Government and Public Sector

3.6 Industrial Sector

3.7 Retail Sector

3.8 Transport and Logistics Sector

3.9 Others 4 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intelligent Video (IV) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Video (IV) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intelligent Video (IV) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intelligent Video (IV) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Profile

5.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

5.4 Axis Communications AB

5.4.1 Axis Communications AB Profile

5.4.2 Axis Communications AB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Axis Communications AB Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Axis Communications AB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

5.5 Siemens

5.5.1 Siemens Profile

5.5.2 Siemens Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Siemens Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Siemens Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

5.6.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Panasonic

5.7.1 Panasonic Profile

5.7.2 Panasonic Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Panasonic Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Panasonic Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

5.8 Verint Systems

5.8.1 Verint Systems Profile

5.8.2 Verint Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Verint Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Verint Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Verint Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Avigilon

5.9.1 Avigilon Profile

5.9.2 Avigilon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Avigilon Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Avigilon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Avigilon Recent Developments

5.10 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

5.10.1 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Recent Developments

5.11 Objectvideo, Inc.

5.11.1 Objectvideo, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 Objectvideo, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Objectvideo, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Objectvideo, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Objectvideo, Inc. Recent Developments

5.12 Advantech

5.12.1 Advantech Profile

5.12.2 Advantech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Advantech Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Advantech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Advantech Recent Developments

5.13 Infinova

5.13.1 Infinova Profile

5.13.2 Infinova Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Infinova Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Infinova Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Infinova Recent Developments

5.14 Qognify

5.14.1 Qognify Profile

5.14.2 Qognify Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Qognify Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Qognify Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Qognify Recent Developments

5.15 PureTech Systems

5.15.1 PureTech Systems Profile

5.15.2 PureTech Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 PureTech Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 PureTech Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 PureTech Systems Recent Developments

5.16 IntelliVision

5.16.1 IntelliVision Profile

5.16.2 IntelliVision Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 IntelliVision Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 IntelliVision Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 IntelliVision Recent Developments

5.17 VCA Technology

5.17.1 VCA Technology Profile

5.17.2 VCA Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 VCA Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 VCA Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 VCA Technology Recent Developments 6 North America Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Video (IV) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Video (IV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Intelligent Video (IV) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About US

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/