Trade Finance Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank

The global Trade Finance market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Trade Finance market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Trade Finance market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, MUFG, Commerzbank, Bank of Communication, Credit Agricole, Standard Chartered, HSBC, ANZ, Afreximbank, Export-Import Bank of India, AlAhli Bank, EBRD

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Trade Finance market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Trade Finance market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Trade Finance market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Trade Finance market.

Segmentation by Product: , Guarantees, Standby Letter of Credit, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing, Factoring, Short term Loans or Overdrafts, Others By the

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Trade Finance market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Trade Finance market

Showing the development of the global Trade Finance market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Trade Finance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Trade Finance market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Trade Finance market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Trade Finance market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Trade Finance market. In order to collect key insights about the global Trade Finance market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Trade Finance market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Trade Finance market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Trade Finance market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Trade Finance

1.1 Trade Finance Market Overview

1.1.1 Trade Finance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Trade Finance Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Trade Finance Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Trade Finance Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Trade Finance Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Trade Finance Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Trade Finance Industry

1.7.1.1 Trade Finance Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Trade Finance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Trade Finance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Trade Finance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Trade Finance Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Trade Finance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Guarantees

2.5 Standby Letter of Credit

2.6 Letters of Credit

2.7 Documentary Collection

2.8 Supply Chain Financing

2.9 Factoring

2.10 Short term Loans or Overdrafts

2.11 Others 3 Trade Finance Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Trade Finance Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Trade Finance Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Trade Finance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Machinery

3.5 Petroleum

3.6 Food and Consumer Industry

3.7 Transport

3.8 Chemical Industry

3.9 Metals and Non Metallic Minerals

3.10 Others 4 Global Trade Finance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Trade Finance Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Trade Finance as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Trade Finance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Trade Finance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Trade Finance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Trade Finance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Citigroup Inc

5.1.1 Citigroup Inc Profile

5.1.2 Citigroup Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Citigroup Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Citigroup Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Citigroup Inc Recent Developments

5.2 BNP Paribas

5.2.1 BNP Paribas Profile

5.2.2 BNP Paribas Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 BNP Paribas Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BNP Paribas Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 BNP Paribas Recent Developments

5.3 ICBC

5.5.1 ICBC Profile

5.3.2 ICBC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 ICBC Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ICBC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 China Exim Bank Recent Developments

5.4 China Exim Bank

5.4.1 China Exim Bank Profile

5.4.2 China Exim Bank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 China Exim Bank Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 China Exim Bank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 China Exim Bank Recent Developments

5.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co

5.5.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Profile

5.5.2 JPMorgan Chase & Co Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 JPMorgan Chase & Co Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 JPMorgan Chase & Co Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co Recent Developments

5.6 Mizuho Financial Group

5.6.1 Mizuho Financial Group Profile

5.6.2 Mizuho Financial Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Mizuho Financial Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Mizuho Financial Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Mizuho Financial Group Recent Developments

5.7 MUFG

5.7.1 MUFG Profile

5.7.2 MUFG Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 MUFG Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 MUFG Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 MUFG Recent Developments

5.8 Commerzbank

5.8.1 Commerzbank Profile

5.8.2 Commerzbank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Commerzbank Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Commerzbank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Commerzbank Recent Developments

5.9 Bank of Communication

5.9.1 Bank of Communication Profile

5.9.2 Bank of Communication Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Bank of Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Bank of Communication Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Bank of Communication Recent Developments

5.10 Credit Agricole

5.10.1 Credit Agricole Profile

5.10.2 Credit Agricole Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Credit Agricole Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Credit Agricole Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Credit Agricole Recent Developments

5.11 Standard Chartered

5.11.1 Standard Chartered Profile

5.11.2 Standard Chartered Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Standard Chartered Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Standard Chartered Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Standard Chartered Recent Developments

5.12 HSBC

5.12.1 HSBC Profile

5.12.2 HSBC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 HSBC Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 HSBC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 HSBC Recent Developments

5.13 ANZ

5.13.1 ANZ Profile

5.13.2 ANZ Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 ANZ Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ANZ Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 ANZ Recent Developments

5.14 Afreximbank

5.14.1 Afreximbank Profile

5.14.2 Afreximbank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Afreximbank Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Afreximbank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Afreximbank Recent Developments

5.15 Export-Import Bank of India

5.15.1 Export-Import Bank of India Profile

5.15.2 Export-Import Bank of India Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Export-Import Bank of India Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Export-Import Bank of India Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Export-Import Bank of India Recent Developments

5.16 AlAhli Bank

5.16.1 AlAhli Bank Profile

5.16.2 AlAhli Bank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 AlAhli Bank Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 AlAhli Bank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 AlAhli Bank Recent Developments

5.17 EBRD

5.17.1 EBRD Profile

5.17.2 EBRD Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 EBRD Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 EBRD Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 EBRD Recent Developments 6 North America Trade Finance by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Trade Finance by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Trade Finance by Players and by Application

8.1 China Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Trade Finance by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Trade Finance by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Trade Finance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Trade Finance Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

