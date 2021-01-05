Licensed Merchandise Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp.

Los Angeles United States: The global Licensed Merchandise market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Licensed Merchandise market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Licensed Merchandise market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pokémon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE Licensed Merchandise

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Licensed Merchandise market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Licensed Merchandise market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Licensed Merchandise market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Licensed Merchandise market.

Segmentation by Product: , Apparels, Toys, Accessories, Home Decoration, Software/Video Games, Food and Beverage, Others, Apparel (16.90%), toys (13.26%) and accessories (11.62%) were the clear leading retail revenue share categories of licensed products in 2018. Licensed Merchandise

Segmentation by Application: , Public Safety, Corporate Safety, Industrial Safety, By application, public safety is the largest segment, with market share of about 43.88% in 2018.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Licensed Merchandise market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Licensed Merchandise market

Showing the development of the global Licensed Merchandise market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Licensed Merchandise market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Licensed Merchandise market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Licensed Merchandise market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Licensed Merchandise market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Licensed Merchandise market. In order to collect key insights about the global Licensed Merchandise market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Licensed Merchandise market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Licensed Merchandise market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Licensed Merchandise market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Licensed Merchandise Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Apparels

1.4.3 Toys

1.4.4 Accessories

1.4.5 Home Decoration

1.4.6 Software/Video Games

1.4.7 Food and Beverage

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Entertainment

1.5.3 Corporate Trademarks/Brand

1.5.4 Fashion

1.5.5 Sports

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Licensed Merchandise Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Licensed Merchandise Industry

1.6.1.1 Licensed Merchandise Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Licensed Merchandise Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Licensed Merchandise Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Licensed Merchandise Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Licensed Merchandise Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Licensed Merchandise Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Licensed Merchandise Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Licensed Merchandise Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Licensed Merchandise Revenue in 2019

3.3 Licensed Merchandise Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Licensed Merchandise Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Licensed Merchandise Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Licensed Merchandise Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Licensed Merchandise Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Licensed Merchandise Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Licensed Merchandise Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Walt Disney Company

13.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

13.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

13.2 Meredith Corporation

13.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Meredith Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Meredith Corporation Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.2.4 Meredith Corporation Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Meredith Corporation Recent Development

13.3 PVH Corp.

13.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Details

13.3.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 PVH Corp. Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.3.4 PVH Corp. Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

13.4 Iconix Brand Group

13.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Company Details

13.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.4.4 Iconix Brand Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Development

13.5 Authentic Brands Group

13.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Company Details

13.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.5.4 Authentic Brands Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Development

13.6 Universal Brand Development

13.6.1 Universal Brand Development Company Details

13.6.2 Universal Brand Development Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Universal Brand Development Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.6.4 Universal Brand Development Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Universal Brand Development Recent Development

13.7 Nickelodeon

13.7.1 Nickelodeon Company Details

13.7.2 Nickelodeon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Nickelodeon Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.7.4 Nickelodeon Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Nickelodeon Recent Development

13.8 Major League Baseball

13.8.1 Major League Baseball Company Details

13.8.2 Major League Baseball Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Major League Baseball Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.8.4 Major League Baseball Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Major League Baseball Recent Development

13.9 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

13.9.1 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Company Details

13.9.2 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.9.4 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company) Recent Development

13.10 Sanrio

13.10.1 Sanrio Company Details

13.10.2 Sanrio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Sanrio Licensed Merchandise Introduction

13.10.4 Sanrio Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Sanrio Recent Development

13.11 Sequential Brands Group

10.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Company Details

10.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.11.4 Sequential Brands Group Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Sequential Brands Group Recent Development

13.12 Westinghouse

10.12.1 Westinghouse Company Details

10.12.2 Westinghouse Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Westinghouse Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.12.4 Westinghouse Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Westinghouse Recent Development

13.13 General Motors

10.13.1 General Motors Company Details

10.13.2 General Motors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 General Motors Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.13.4 General Motors Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 General Motors Recent Development

13.14 National Basketball Association

10.14.1 National Basketball Association Company Details

10.14.2 National Basketball Association Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 National Basketball Association Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.14.4 National Basketball Association Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 National Basketball Association Recent Development

13.15 Electrolux

10.15.1 Electrolux Company Details

10.15.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Electrolux Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.15.4 Electrolux Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Electrolux Recent Development

13.16 National Football League

10.16.1 National Football League Company Details

10.16.2 National Football League Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 National Football League Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.16.4 National Football League Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 National Football League Recent Development

13.17 Warner Bros. Consumer Products

10.17.1 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Company Details

10.17.2 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.17.4 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Warner Bros. Consumer Products Recent Development

13.18 The Pokémon Company International

10.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Company Details

10.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.18.4 The Pokémon Company International Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 The Pokémon Company International Recent Development

13.19 Procter & Gamble

10.19.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

10.19.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Procter & Gamble Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.19.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

13.20 Ferrari

10.20.1 Ferrari Company Details

10.20.2 Ferrari Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ferrari Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.20.4 Ferrari Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Ferrari Recent Development

13.21 Ralph Lauren

10.21.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details

10.21.2 Ralph Lauren Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Ralph Lauren Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.21.4 Ralph Lauren Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

13.22 Mattel

10.22.1 Mattel Company Details

10.22.2 Mattel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Mattel Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.22.4 Mattel Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Mattel Recent Development

13.23 Ford Motor Company

10.23.1 Ford Motor Company Company Details

10.23.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Ford Motor Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.23.4 Ford Motor Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

13.24 BBC Worldwide

10.24.1 BBC Worldwide Company Details

10.24.2 BBC Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 BBC Worldwide Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.24.4 BBC Worldwide Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 BBC Worldwide Recent Development

13.25 The Hershey Company

10.25.1 The Hershey Company Company Details

10.25.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 The Hershey Company Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.25.4 The Hershey Company Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

13.26 Stanley Black & Decker

10.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details

10.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.26.4 Stanley Black & Decker Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

13.27 PGA Tour

10.27.1 PGA Tour Company Details

10.27.2 PGA Tour Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 PGA Tour Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.27.4 PGA Tour Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 PGA Tour Recent Development

13.28 National Hockey League

10.28.1 National Hockey League Company Details

10.28.2 National Hockey League Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 National Hockey League Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.28.4 National Hockey League Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 National Hockey League Recent Development

13.29 Sunkist Growers

10.29.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details

10.29.2 Sunkist Growers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Sunkist Growers Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.29.4 Sunkist Growers Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Development

13.30 WWE

10.30.1 WWE Company Details

10.30.2 WWE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 WWE Licensed Merchandise Introduction

10.30.4 WWE Revenue in Licensed Merchandise Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 WWE Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

