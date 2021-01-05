Global Intraoperative MRI Market Data Survey Report 2013-2025

Summary

Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery. iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patient’s head is closed and the surgery completed.

