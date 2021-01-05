Summary
Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery. iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patient’s head is closed and the surgery completed.
The global Intraoperative MRI market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.medgadget.com/2019/10/global-intraoperative-mri-industry-analysis-2019-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2024.html
GE
Siemens
Phillips
Medtronic
Hitachi
Major applications as follows:
Neurosurgery Surgery
Spinal Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Others
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3940499-global-intraoperative-mri-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025
Major Type as follows:
0.2T
1.5T
3.0T
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa